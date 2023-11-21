ADVERTISEMENT

Fire accident at Vizag fishing harbour: Congress demands financial aid for boat workers too

November 21, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As it will take about six months time for resumption of activity, the government should reach out to about 450 families of boat workers, says APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Night surveillance in the jetty area will help prevent recurrence of such incidents, says APCC president Gidugu Rudra Raju. | Photo Credit: File photo

Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president Gidugu Rudra Raju on November 21 (Tuesday) said the government should provide financial assistance to the workers who eked out a living by working in the mechanised boats that were gutted at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour on Sunday night.

In a statement, Mr. Rudra Raju lauded the government’s decision to extend 80% compensation to the owners of the boats who had lost their source of living.

“But the boat workers are in a similar situation, as it will take at least six more months for boats to be available to them for work,” Mr. Rudra Raju said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He said it would be difficult for their families to sustain during this gap of six months, and demanded that the government provide financial support for six months to the 450 families of the boat workers.

Recalling a similar incident in 2012 at Bheemunipatnam in Visakhapatnam district during the Congress rule in the State, he said the government had then sanctioned houses to the affected 57 fishermen families, and the project was completed on a war-footing.

The Congress leader also raised concern over lack of safety measures at the jetties, which, he said, led to the destruction of 45 boats. He pointed out that nothing could be done till the fishermen arrived at the accident spot. He said night surveillance in the jetty area would help prevent recurrence of such incidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US