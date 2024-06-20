FIR against YSRCP leaders for ‘forcing’ volunteers to resign ahead of polls

According to reports, over 1.08 lakh volunteers across the State resigned from their posts before the elections.

After the elections, however, a majority of them alleged that the leaders of the YSRCP, which was ruling the State then, forced them to resign and campaign for the party in the elections.

Some of them have even filed complaints against the YSRCP leaders at various police stations. The filing of the complaints began in the SPS Nellore district after the TDP came to power, and several volunteers have filed similar complaints against YSRCP leaders across the State during the last week, according to the police.

One such case is the complaint filed against Nellore YSRCP leader and 41/3 division Corporator K. Vijayalakshmi with the Chinna Bazar police. Based on a complaint from a group of seven volunteers, the case has been registered under Section 506 IPC (Punishment for criminal intimidation). After obtaining permission from the court, an FIR was filed against the Corporator. K. Madhusudhan Rao and K. Babji were the other accused in the FIR.

According to the volunteers’ complaint, the Corporator forced them to resign from their jobs on April 3, 2024, before the elections, to campaign for YSRCP. In their complaint, they urged the police authorities to take strict action against the YSRCP leaders.

The complainants later met Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy and requested him to take them back to their posts. They have also demanded action against the YSRCP leaders who forced them to resign.

