FIR against Naidu: TDP to seek legal remedy

YSR family has been enjoying assigned lands for decades, it alleges

Close on the heels of the CID filing a FIR against TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu on the alleged Amaravati land scam, the opposition party has launched a counter-offensive against the YSRCP and Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

“The family of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy has been enjoying assigned lands for decades. The former Chief Minister of the combined State had diluted the Assigned Lands (POT) Act through an ordinance in 2007 only to benefit his near and dear ones,” the TDP alleged on Tuesday.

Pointing that the State High Court had already made it clear that there was no “insider trading” in the Land Pooling Scheme in Amaravati, the opposition party, while asserting that the notices served on Mr. Naidu were legally invalid, said it would seek legal recourse.

In his reaction, TDP State president K. Atchannaidu alleged that the YSR family had been enjoying 700 acres of assigned lands at Idupulapaya for decades. “As the issue had come to light, Dr. Rajasekhara Reddy announced in the Assembly that he was returning 610 acres, and later said he was returning only 300 acres.”

“Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had constructed a house on the assigned lands,” he alleged.

‘Notices invalid’

TDP Polit Bureau member Yanamala Ramakrishnudu said the government made a laughing stock of itself by issuing notices regarding lands belonging to the SCs and STs in Amaravati.

“The notices are invalid. The TDP will seek legal remedy. The unlawful actions of the government based on untruth will be met with lawful rebuttals,” he said.

TDP national general secretary and MLC N. Lokesh accused the government of stooping so low as to filing SC/ST case against Mr. Naidu out of frustration over deadlock in shifting the Capital.

Several TDP leaders, who included Somireddy Chandramohan Reddy, Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu, K.S. Jawahar, N. Chinarajappa, Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, D. Veeranjaneya Swamy, and V. Ramaiah, took to the Twitter and denounced the FIR on Mr. Naidu.

They alleged that the CID’s action was at the behest of the Chief Minister through Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy.

“The government wants to create political terror,” they alleged.