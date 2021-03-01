Finish Polavaram cofferdam works by May-end: CM

Vijayawada

01 March 2021 20:52 IST

R&R should be in strict adherence to norms, Jagan tells officials

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed the officials of the Water Resources Department (WRD) to complete the cofferdam works at the Polavaram project by the end of May and to expedite the spill channel works.

He also insisted that the relief and rehabilitation (R&R) of the project-displaced families should be done in strict compliance with the guidelines.

In a review meeting on Monday, officials told the Chief Minister that the construction of cofferdam before the completion of the spillway caused a lot of problems. The cofferdam works were done in a piecemeal manner. There was a major breach in the earth-cum-rock fill dam during floods due to the gaps in the cofferdam, the officials pointed out. The spillway works were also hampered.

The WRD officials said that there was no chance of reducing the dam height and even the Central Water Commission gave a clarification in that regard.

The Chief Minister ordered that the proposals for interlinking of rivers should be so made out that the projects did not harm the interests of the States having a stake in them.

Linking of rivers

He wanted priority to be accorded to linking of rivers Mahanadi, Godavari, Krishna, Penna and Kaveri and a comprehensive report to be sent to the Central government for necessary clearances.

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy suggested that the officials prepare the designs for the construction of ‘YSR Gardens’ at Polavaram in such a way that the environment is not affected.

It was proposed to install a 100-foot-tall statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy there and develop the site into a park.