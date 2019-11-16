Finish pending works at Orvakal Airport, authorities told

District collector G. Veerapandian, along with Joint Collector Pattanshetti Ravi Subhash, visited the Orvakal airport on Friday and held a meeting with the airport officials.

At the airport the Collector inspected the nine-kilometre-long runway, the compound wall and fencing around the airport, terminal, cool pit, Air Traffic Control (ATC) construction, watchtowers, cross gates, water and electricity supply building, fire trucks, admin block, passenger terminal, checking point, VIP lounge, and the main building.

Mr. Veerapandian said that a joint committee meeting would be held at the airport after informing the Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy. He ordered the airport authorities to immediately finish the pending works.

Orvakal Airport Director Kailash Mandal, Chief Security Officer Jaya Prakash were also present in the meeting.