GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Fingers crossed in Godavari region as poll results to decide fate of Pawan Kalyan and Purandeswari

Poll battle in Pithapuram is a litmus test for the JSP president who lost in two constituencies in 2019, while Puradeswari is fighting the outsider tag in Rajamahendravaram Lok Sabha seat

Updated - June 03, 2024 07:59 pm IST

Published - June 03, 2024 07:57 pm IST - RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari during electioneering in East Godavari district.

Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari during electioneering in East Godavari district. | Photo Credit: File photo

Political stakes are high in the Godavari region as the election results on June 4 will decide the fate of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and BJP State president D. Purandeswari who are contesting from the region. 

Rajahmundry region has been a beehive of political activity since the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam on September 9, 2023 and lodged in the Central Prison in the city.

The political dynamics in the State changed when Mr. Pawan Kalyan met the former Chief Minister in the jail on September 14 and announced the alliance of his Jana Sena party (JSP) with the TDP for the 2024 elections.  

Later, Mr. Pawan Kalayan convinced the BJP leadership, resulting in the tripartite alliance of the TDP, JSP and BJP which vowed to dethrone the YSRCP government. Subsequently, the BJP leadership appointed D. Purandeswari as the State president of the party, replacing Rajamahendravaram-based Somu Veerraju who was made a member of the party’s national executive committee.  

Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s decade-old political journey was not a rosy picture for he was defeated in Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly constituencies he contested in 2019. This election is certainly a litmus test for the actor-turned-politician who contested from Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

The Jasa Sena Party president, who is often referred as the ‘adopted son of Mr. Naidu’ by the YSRCP leaders including Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in their political speeches, appeared to have gained popularity in Pithapuram constituency and elsewhere in the State, given the huge turnout of people during his election campaign titled ‘Varahi Yatra’ which he launched in Annavaram in the Godavari region.

However, the election results on June 4 will reveal whether the popularity of Mr. Pawan Kalyan has translated into votes.

Ms. Purandeswari is contesting from Rajamahendravaram City Lok Sabha constituency from where APCC former president Gidugu Rudra Raju has filed his nomnation. The BJP leadership has reportedly promised a Cabinet berth to Ms. Purandeswari if she wins the elections. Her political rivals described her as an ‘outsider’ throughout the electioneering. However, she performed a house-warming ceremony in Rajamhedravaram ahead of the elections.  

On the other hand, the TDP cadre in Rajamahendravaram got a boost and campaigned with renewed vigour after the three-party alliance was formed.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / Andhra Pradesh Assembly Elections 2024 / General Elections 2024 / Rajahmundry

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.