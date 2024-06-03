Fingers crossed in Godavari region as poll results to decide fate of Pawan Kalyan and Purandeswari

Political stakes are high in the Godavari region as the election results on June 4 will decide the fate of Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan and BJP State president D. Purandeswari who are contesting from the region.

Rajahmundry region has been a beehive of political activity since the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) national president N. Chandrababu Naidu was arrested in connection with the Andhra Pradesh Skill Development Corporation scam on September 9, 2023 and lodged in the Central Prison in the city.

The political dynamics in the State changed when Mr. Pawan Kalyan met the former Chief Minister in the jail on September 14 and announced the alliance of his Jana Sena party (JSP) with the TDP for the 2024 elections.

Later, Mr. Pawan Kalayan convinced the BJP leadership, resulting in the tripartite alliance of the TDP, JSP and BJP which vowed to dethrone the YSRCP government. Subsequently, the BJP leadership appointed D. Purandeswari as the State president of the party, replacing Rajamahendravaram-based Somu Veerraju who was made a member of the party’s national executive committee.

Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s decade-old political journey was not a rosy picture for he was defeated in Bhimavaram and Gajuwaka Assembly constituencies he contested in 2019. This election is certainly a litmus test for the actor-turned-politician who contested from Pithapuram Assembly constituency.

The Jasa Sena Party president, who is often referred as the ‘adopted son of Mr. Naidu’ by the YSRCP leaders including Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy in their political speeches, appeared to have gained popularity in Pithapuram constituency and elsewhere in the State, given the huge turnout of people during his election campaign titled ‘Varahi Yatra’ which he launched in Annavaram in the Godavari region.

However, the election results on June 4 will reveal whether the popularity of Mr. Pawan Kalyan has translated into votes.

Ms. Purandeswari is contesting from Rajamahendravaram City Lok Sabha constituency from where APCC former president Gidugu Rudra Raju has filed his nomnation. The BJP leadership has reportedly promised a Cabinet berth to Ms. Purandeswari if she wins the elections. Her political rivals described her as an ‘outsider’ throughout the electioneering. However, she performed a house-warming ceremony in Rajamhedravaram ahead of the elections.

On the other hand, the TDP cadre in Rajamahendravaram got a boost and campaigned with renewed vigour after the three-party alliance was formed.