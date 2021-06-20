Fingerprints help trace accused in double murder

Vijayawada

20 June 2021 00:05 IST

The Krishna district police have claimed to have solved a double murder case that took place at Kanchikacherla in December last.

A couple, Bandarupalli Nageswara Rao and Prameela Rani, was found dead in their house. The Kanchikacherla police registered a suspicious deaths case (Section 174 Cr.P.C.) and took up investigation.

Meanwhile, the Penamaluru police under the Vijayawada Police Commissionerate limits, took three persons into custody in an ATM theft case, and their fingerprints got tallied with the prints collected from the scene of offence in Kanchikacherla.

The accused entered the house by removed the iron grills and murdered the couple on December 25, said Superintendent of Police (SP) M. Ravindranath Babu.

“The modus operandi of the accused is to target women in isolated places, and senior citizens staying alone and resort to chain snatching and thefts. The gang was also involved in some ATM thefts,” the SP said.

“During questioning, the accused confessed to have committed the double murder in Kanchikacherla. The gang might have been involved in more crimes and a thorough investigation is on,” the SP added.