Finger of blame in Viveka murder case being pointed at Jagan, alleges TDP

March 01, 2022 22:43 IST

‘Chief Minister should break his silence on the issue and prove his innocence’

The finger of blame in the murder of YSRCP leader Y.S. Vivekananda Reddy is being pointed at Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy if the testimony given by N. Rajasekhara Reddy, son-in-law of the slain leader, is any indication, TDP Polit Bureau member Varla Ramaiah has alleged.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mr. Ramaiah pointed out that Mr. Rajasekhara Reddy had said he suspected Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s role in the murder to gain sympathy in elections.

Advertising

Advertising

The TDP leader further said the testimonies recorded in the case so far pointed the finger of suspicion at Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Kadapa MP Y.S. Avinash Reddy, and another person Bhaskar Reddy.

When all those who were being questioned in the case made revelations that indicated Mr. Jagan’s role, why was the Chief Minister silent on the issue, the TDP leader questioned, and demanded that the Chief Minister break his silence and prove his innocence if he was not involved in any way.