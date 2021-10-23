Finger of blame being pointed at A.P.: Lokesh

Vijayawada

23 October 2021 00:26 IST

‘Chief Minister and DGP owe an explanation’

TDP national general secretary N. Lokesh has dared Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and Director General of Police D. Gautam Sawang to issue notices to the top police officials of other States for saying that Andhra Pradesh is the source of ganja.

In a statement on Friday, Mr. Lokesh said, “The police and vigilance wings of many States have seized ganja that has its roots in Andhra Pradesh. The finger of blame is being pointed at Andhra Pradesh.”

“Will the Chief Minister or the DGP take action against these police officers as well?” Mr. Lokesh questioned.

Advertising

Advertising

Referring to the video clippings of the press conferences purportedly addressed by these police officials, the TDP leader said the investigating officers of Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, Delhi, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh had made it clear that the ganja they seized was from Andhra Pradesh.

“They have provided proof of how ganja grown in Visakhapatnam and other areas is being smuggled into their cities and towns,” Mr. Lokesh said.

“The Chief Minister and the DGP owe an explanation,” he said.