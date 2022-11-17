Find solution to problems facing food sector, students urged

November 17, 2022 09:19 am | Updated 09:19 am IST - GUNTUR

Students should work on finding solution to the problems in the food sector, and only then industries would come and offer better opportunities, observed Rajeshwar S Mache, Chief Scientist, Head of Food Packaging, CSIR-CFTRI, Mysore, here on Wednesday.

Prof. Rajeshwar participated in a two-day international conference titled ‘Innovative Food System Transformations for Sustainable Development in the Agro-Food and Nutrition Sector’ organised at the Food Technology Department of Vignan’s University here.

Prof. Rajeshwar advised teachers to better educate students about innovation, technology and industry. Students should be supported in all areas of interest, he said.

Former Vice-Chancellor of Kota Agriculture University, Rajasthan, D.C. Joshi said agriculture deserved credit for providing jobs to more people and food during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition, people’s lifestyles and eating habits had changed significantly after the pandemic. “People are adopting traditional food habits and consuming only nutritional substances that boost immunity,” he said.

Later, a souvenir on the international conference was unveiled and the chief guests were felicitated.

Lavu Rathaiah, Chairman of Vignan’s University, Vice-Chancellor P. Nagabhushan, Registrar M.S. Raghunathan, Deans, Heads, faculty members and students attended the programme.