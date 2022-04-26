Financial mess created by YSRCP has hit development in A.P., says TDP leader

Atchannaidu asks party cadres to shed differences and work in tandem

Atchannaidu asks party cadres to shed differences and work in tandem

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchannaidu on Tuesday contended that development had been adversely impacted as the State had slipped into a ‘Sri Lanka-like economic crisis’.

Addressing the media, the TDP leader claimed that it had become a ‘historic necessity’ for the return of the party to power in the State to save it from bankruptcy. “All sections of the society are dissatisfied with the three-year rule of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. Development has become a victim of financial mess created by the ruling YSRCP,” said Mr. Atchannaidu, adding that people were eagerly waiting to bring back the TDP to power to ensure economic growth in the State again.

Stating that the TDP was ready to face the Assembly elections in 2024 or even before, Mr. Atchannaidu expressed confidence that the party would score a ‘facile victory’ by bagging more than 160 Assembly seats as and when the elections were held.

Addressing the TDP workers who came in large numbers for the inauguration of the new office of the party’s Ongole Lok Sabha unit here, Mr. Atchannaidu exhorted the second-rung leaders of the party to set aside differences and work in tandem. He hoisted the party flag and paid floral tributes to TDP founder and former Chief Minister N.T. Rama Rao on the occasion.

Mahanadu arrangements

Mr. Atchannaidu, alone with party leaders Dola Balaveeranjenya Swamy, Gottipatti Ravikumar and Yeluri Sambasiva Rao among others, shortlisted an 80-acre site at Thuravagunta on the city outskirts for the TDP’s annual Mahanadu slated for May 27 and 28.

TDP Ongole Lok Sabha unit president N. Balaji said 8,000 grassroots-level workers were expected to take part in the delegates’ session and provide valuable feedback to the party. A public meeting would also be held later in the day, added former Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhan Rao.