‘Financial discipline need of the hour’

TIRUPATI

29 November 2021 03:52 IST

Pragna Bharati chairman and Padma Shri awardee T. Hanuman Chowdhary has said that financial discipline is the need of the hour for ensuring inclusive growth and sustainable development in the State.

Delivering the 19th Foundation Day lecture at a webinar organised on ‘Implementation of welfare programmes in Andhra Pradesh: Financial problems, emerging challenges and solutions’, by the Academy of Grassroots Studies and Research of India (AGRASRI) here on Sunday, Mr. Hanuman Chowdhary said the welfare programmes during the last decade were based on personal agenda and the leader’s popularity, but completely ignored the status of financial resources available.

Analysing the present financial imbroglio at the national and State levels, Dr. Chowdhary found every government facing financial crunch that could lead to bankruptcy.

Advertising

Advertising

AGRASRI director D. Sundar Ram said the webinar was aimed at dwelling on key economic issues plaguing the State.

Director of Centre for Policy Studies (Visakhapatnam) A. Prasanna Kumar called upon the policymakers to adopt administrative ethics to ensure the welfare programmes reached the real beneficiaries living below the poverty line.

Former bureaucrat S.K. Pachauri urged the policymakers to ponder over providing an opportunity to such organisations for contesting in elections to the Panchayat Raj Institutions.