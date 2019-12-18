Financial closure of 2 ports by June next

The financial closure for Machilipatnam and Ramayapatnam ports will be completed by June next.

The foundation stone for these ports will be laid in May/June. The government plans to take up construction of Machiliatnam, Bhavanapadu, and Ramayapatnam ports in Phase1.

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, at a review meeting on ports and industries on Wednesday, stressed the need to construct the Machilipatnam port at the earliest for which land was available. The land required for other ports could be acquired.

As per the AP Reorganisation Act, the Central government has to support the State in construction of a port.

Mr. Jagan asked officials to take necessary steps and see that the Centre releases funds. Action plans for Duggarajupatnam, Ramayapatnam, Machilipatnam, Nakkapalli, Kalingapatnam, and Bhavanapadu ports should be drawn up accordingly, he said.

Power sector reforms

Referring to power sector reforms, the CM said about ₹10,000 crore was being paid to Transco every year towards subsidy. Instead of paying the amount, the government can supply 12,000 MW solar power to the Transco. To go ahead with that plan, the government has to spend about ₹35,000 crore to ₹37,000 crore.

In a way, the government would be supplying power which is equal to three to four years’ subsidy. The officials could draw up plans in that direction, he said.

The Chief Minister said Navaratnas and Naadu-Nedu top the list of the government’s priorities. Building 6 lakh houses every year, widening of canals that supply water to Rayalaseema projects and drinking water to every district through the water grid were the other thrust areas, he said.