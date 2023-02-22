ADVERTISEMENT

Financial assistance released to junior advocates in Andhra Pradesh under YSR Law Nestham

February 22, 2023 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The government has disbursed ₹35.40 crore to 4,248 lawyers under the scheme in the last three years, says Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy releasing financial assistance under YSR Law Nestham, at his camp office on Wednesday.

The Government of Andhra Pradesh on February 22 credited an amount of ₹1,00,55,000 into the bank accounts of junior advocates towards financial assistance under the YSR Law Nestham on Wednesday.

Addressing the advocates virtually after crediting the amount, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy the government disbursed ₹35.40 crore to 4,248 lawyers under the scheme in the last three years.

The scheme was intended to help the advocates in overcoming the hurdles faced by them in the first three years after completing the law course. They need support in the initial years as they were an important self-employed section of society, he said.

Further, he said the government had also set up a corpus of ₹100 crore to take care of the welfare of advocates.

Out of the fund, about ₹25 crore had been disbursed to the advocates who desperately required government support, particularly those who were affected by coronavirus.

He wished that the advocates extended a helping hand to the poor approaching them for justice, like the government was providing them the financial assistance that facilitated their career advancement.

Secretary (Legal, Legislative Affairs and Justice) G. Satya Prabhakar Rao and Bezawada Bar Association president C. Vishnu Vardhan were among others present.

