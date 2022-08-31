‘Financial aid should be sought for North Andhra, Rayalaseema in SZC meet’

Staff Reporter VIZIANAGARAM
August 31, 2022 02:30 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Intellectuals Forum president Golivi Appala Naidu. | Photo Credit: ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Intellectuals Forum State president Golivi Appala Naidu on Tuesday urged the State government to take up the issue of special financial packages for the speedy development of both North Andhra and Rayalaseema in the Southern Zonal Council(SZC) meet to be held on September 3 in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking to The Hindu here, the forum State president said SZC was a great platform to raise all the 19 issues and promises given in the A.P. Reorganisation Act.

“The Union government used to give ₹50 crore per year to each district of the two regions. However, the Center stopped its financial aid without any valid reason. The State government should demand restoration of regular financial aid and special packages for the development of two regions, badly hit by the bifurcation,” said Mr. Appala Naidu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He hailed Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy for conducting a preparatory meeting and constituting a high-level delegation, led by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, to highlight the issues in SZC meet that would discuss issues of all Southern States.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Appala Naidu said that Pratyeka Hoda-Vibhajana Hameela Sadhana Samiti, headed by Chalasani Srinivas, would hold meetings very soon in Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam to discuss the Special Category Status (SCS).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Andhra Pradesh
Coastal Andhra

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app