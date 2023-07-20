ADVERTISEMENT

Financial aid released for 134 weavers in NTR dist., says Collector

July 20, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 134 weavers in NTR district have each received a financial aid of ₹24,000 under the State government’s scheme ‘Nethanna Nestham’ for the year 2023-24, said District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released ₹32,16,000 into the accounts of 134 weavers in the district during a programme held at Venkatagiri of Tirupati district on July 20 (Thursday).

Every weaver who owns a loom is eligible to get ₹24,000 per year as part of the scheme. In the last four years, every eligible weaver family received ₹96,000 in the district, the Collector said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2019-2020, 54 beneficiaries got ₹12,96,000, in 2020-2021, 143 beneficiaries got ₹34,32,000, in 2021-22, 113 of them got ₹27,20,000 and in 2022-23, 123 beneficiaries got ₹29,52,000, the Collector said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US