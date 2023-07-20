Financial aid released for 134 weavers in NTR dist., says Collector

July 20, 2023 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

As many as 134 weavers in NTR district have each received a financial aid of ₹24,000 under the State government’s scheme ‘Nethanna Nestham’ for the year 2023-24, said District Collector S. Dilli Rao.

He said Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy released ₹32,16,000 into the accounts of 134 weavers in the district during a programme held at Venkatagiri of Tirupati district on July 20 (Thursday).

Every weaver who owns a loom is eligible to get ₹24,000 per year as part of the scheme. In the last four years, every eligible weaver family received ₹96,000 in the district, the Collector said.

In 2019-2020, 54 beneficiaries got ₹12,96,000, in 2020-2021, 143 beneficiaries got ₹34,32,000, in 2021-22, 113 of them got ₹27,20,000 and in 2022-23, 123 beneficiaries got ₹29,52,000, the Collector said.