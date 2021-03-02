Financial aid for kin of deceased photo journalist

VIJAYAWADA

02 March 2021 23:44 IST

State Photographers Association of Andhra Pradesh and employees of the Information and Public Relations Department jointly donated ₹56,000 to the kin of photojournalist Arun Kumar who passed away recently due to ill-health.

I&PR Commissioner T. Vijay Kumar Reddy handed over the donation to Ms. Varalakshmi, wife of Arun Kumar, at his office on Tuesday. The donation was made in the form of a deposit towards a scheme by the Postal Department in the name of Arun's daughter.

Advertising

Advertising

Mr. Reddy said that efforts would be made to provide a pension to the family through the Journalists Welfare Scheme.