Andhra Pradesh

Financial aid for kin of deceased photo journalist

State Photographers Association of Andhra Pradesh and employees of the Information and Public Relations Department jointly donated ₹56,000 to the kin of photojournalist Arun Kumar who passed away recently due to ill-health.

I&PR Commissioner T. Vijay Kumar Reddy handed over the donation to Ms. Varalakshmi, wife of Arun Kumar, at his office on Tuesday. The donation was made in the form of a deposit towards a scheme by the Postal Department in the name of Arun's daughter.

Mr. Reddy said that efforts would be made to provide a pension to the family through the Journalists Welfare Scheme.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 2, 2021 11:44:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/financial-aid-for-kin-of-deceased-photo-journalist/article33974591.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY