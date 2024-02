February 19, 2024 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - BHIMAVARAM

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will inaugurate the Digital Community Centre (DCC) at P.M. Lanka in Penugonda mandal of West Godavari district on February 20 (Tuesday). The DCC will primarily impart training on digital literacy for womenfolk. According to an official release, Ms. Sitaraman will leave West Godavari district on February 20 evening.

