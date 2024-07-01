Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav launches disbursal of social welfare pensions in Anantapur district

Minister for Finance Payyavula Keshav, accompanied by District Collector V. Vinod Kumar, launched the distribution of social security pensions under NTR Bharosa Pension Scheme near Pathapet Sri Anjaneyaswamy temple in Uravakonda town on Monday. The Minister visited the beneficiaries’ homes to hand over the social security pensions.

During the event, Mr. Keshav highlighted the involvement of leaders and authorities in ensuring the welfare of the society, announcing a raise in the monthly pension from ₹3,000 to ₹4,000, with a total pension of ₹7,000 inclusive of arrears for three months. He reflected on the considerable adverse impact experienced by the people of Andhra Pradesh during the past five years, “surpassing that observed even after the State bifurcation.”

Referring to the challenging circumstances under which the government operated, Mr. Keshav said that Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was making concerted efforts to evaluate the financial sector’s condition and mandated the disbursal of over ₹4,400 crore across the State for pensioners on July 1, which signalled the commitment to welfare schemes.

In alignment with the Chief Minister’s directives, deposits were made to banks on June 29, confirmed withdrawals on the same day, followed by distribution to the ward and village secretariats on the 30th, and the commencement of the pension distribution programme at 6 a.m. on Monday. Mr. Keshav reiterated the government’s focus on action and pledged sustained service that resonates with the public over time. Officials from various government departments took part in the programme.

Mr. Vinod Kumar underscored the notable shift in the pension distribution programme following the formation of the new government, highlighting the disbursement of ₹197.44 crore as pensions to 2,89,508 beneficiaries in the district. “Anantapur stands out as the district with the highest number of pension beneficiaries, with meticulous planning ensuring a seamless distribution process and complete, timely disbursal of pensions,” he said.

The Collector appreciated the Municipal Commissioners and other employees for their efforts in disbursement of social welfare pensions.

