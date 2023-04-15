ADVERTISEMENT

Finance Minister Buggana, 50 others injured in bee attack

April 15, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - NANDYAL

Ramesh Susarla
Ramesh Susarla

 

A swarm of bees attacked Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and members of his entourage, while they were walking on a newly laid black-top road after formally inaugurating it at Seetharampuram in Bethamcherla Mandal of the district on Saturday morning.

The Finance Minister was safe and only two or three bees bit him, while many others in the troupe suffered sting injuries, according to an official. Mr. Rajendranath had gone there to inaugurate the ₹2.80-crore road and walked a small distance before the bees from the nearby trees got disturbed and chased the troupe.

While the Minister’s gunmen and other party local functionaries ran for safety cover, the bees caught up with them and they were injured.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US