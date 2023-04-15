Finance Minister Buggana, 50 others injured in bee attack

April 15, 2023 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - NANDYAL

A swarm of bees attacked Andhra Pradesh Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy and members of his entourage, while they were walking on a newly laid black-top road after formally inaugurating it at Seetharampuram in Bethamcherla Mandal of the district on Saturday morning.

The Finance Minister was safe and only two or three bees bit him, while many others in the troupe suffered sting injuries, according to an official. Mr. Rajendranath had gone there to inaugurate the ₹2.80-crore road and walked a small distance before the bees from the nearby trees got disturbed and chased the troupe.

While the Minister’s gunmen and other party local functionaries ran for safety cover, the bees caught up with them and they were injured.