Finance firm staff among seven held for 13 house robberies in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh

November 05, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Kakinada police have arrested seven members of a gang including the branch manager and the regional manager of Manappuram Finance company in connection with 13 house robbery cases reported in the Peddapuram division police limits in Kakinada district. The police have also recovered 471.4 grams of gold jewellery worth ₹30 lakh from the accused.

“Ch. Sanyasi Rao (33), a habitual offender, is the kingpin. He was allegedly involved in the robberies committed at all 13 houses. He sold some stolen jewellery and mortgaged the rest with the help of other accused including his father Ch. Yesubabu,” Kakinada Superintendent of Police S. Satish Kumar told the media on November 5 (Sunday).

A native of Addateegala mandal in Alluri Sitharama Raju district, Sanyasi Rao was convicted of burglaries in the past and had served term in the Rajahmundry Central Prison.

The other accused have been identified as Manappuram Finance Group regional manager Ankit Singh and Yeleswaram branch manager N. Surya Kumar, T. Nagadurga, M. Akhil Kumar, and K. Chittibabu.

Ankit Singh and N. Surya Kumar locked their branch and remained absconded for some days. They were also arrested on November 5 (Sunday). Nagadurga, Akhil and Chittibabu allegedly mortgaged the stolen jewellery.

Sanyasi Rao had taken loans by mortgaging the stolen jewellery with the branches of SBI, Union Bank of India, Muttoot Finance and Manappuram Finance.

“A case has also been registered against the Yeleswaram branch of the Manappuram Finance firm for the alleged role of its staff in accepting the stolen jewellery for gold loan and refusing to handover the stolen jewellery to the police,” said the SP.

The stolen gold jewellery worth ₹4 lakh was mortgaged with the Yeleswaram branch of Manappuram Finance firm.

A police team led by Peddapuram DSP K. Lathakumari and Yeleswaram SI S. Sateesh arrested the gang member. A case has been registered and the investigation is on.