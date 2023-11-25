Finance Department staffer in Andhra Pradesh caught ‘accepting’ bribe

November 25, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on November 24 (Friday) caught Onteddu Nagabushana Reddy, a Section Officer (Welfare-II) in the Finance Department at the Secretariat at Velagapudi when he was accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from a person for releasing the scholarship amount under the ‘Overseas Education for Minorities, Videsi Vidhyadharana Padhakam’ to a student.

The ACB team recovered the amount from Nagabushana Reddy. He would be produced before the ACB Special Court, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.