Finance Department staffer in Andhra Pradesh caught ‘accepting’ bribe

November 25, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on November 24 (Friday) caught Onteddu Nagabushana Reddy, a Section Officer (Welfare-II) in the Finance Department at the Secretariat at Velagapudi when he was accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from a person for releasing the scholarship amount under the ‘Overseas Education for Minorities, Videsi Vidhyadharana Padhakam’ to a student.

The ACB team recovered the amount from Nagabushana Reddy. He would be produced before the ACB Special Court, said a press release.