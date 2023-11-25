HamberMenu
Finance Department staffer in Andhra Pradesh caught ‘accepting’ bribe

November 25, 2023 03:04 am | Updated 03:04 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on November 24 (Friday) caught Onteddu Nagabushana Reddy, a Section Officer (Welfare-II) in the Finance Department at the Secretariat at Velagapudi when he was accepting a bribe of ₹40,000 from a person for releasing the scholarship amount under the ‘Overseas Education for Minorities, Videsi Vidhyadharana Padhakam’ to a student.

The ACB team recovered the amount from Nagabushana Reddy. He would be produced before the ACB Special Court, said a press release.

corruption & bribery / Andhra Pradesh

