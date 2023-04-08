HamberMenu
Finance company assistant held, 1389 grams of gold recovered in Kovvur 

April 08, 2023 02:29 am | Updated 02:29 am IST - KOVVUR (EAST GODAVARI)

The Hindu Bureau

The Kovvur police on Friday arrested an assistant in a finance company for allegedly stealing gold worth Rs.1.2 crore in Kovvur town in East Godavari district. The accused has been identified as S. Ramu, 45, belongs to Sitanagaram area. The gold belongs to the customers who mortgaged to the finance company for personal loans. 

Mr. Ramu has been an assistant in Santhilal Jain finance unit in Kovvur for eight years. On April 1, Mr. Ramu ran away with 3000 grams of gold worth Rs.1.2 crore while the owner, Kitesh Kumar, was absent due to illness.  In a press conference here on Friday, Kovvur DSP V.S.N. Varma has said; “Mr. Ramu has been arrested and 1389 grams of gold has been recovered from him. A case has been registered”. The investigation is on. EOM 

