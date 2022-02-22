Finally, roads to wear a new look in Vizianagaram district

Govt. releases funds for development of several key routes

The road network in various parts of the district is finally getting an overhaul, thanks to the release of ₹140 crore by the State government.

As many as 66 roads in interior places are being developed at different places, apart from a 600 km-route which comes under State highways. After receiving many complaints about bad roads in the district and agitations by the TDP and Jana Sena over the issue, Collector A. Suryakumari has brought the issue to the notice of the State government. After studying various proposals, the government issued funds for the development of roads in various stretches including Aainada Junction to Vizianagaram via Chintalavalasa, Vizianagaram-Kothavalasa, Salur-Duggeru, Ramabhadrapuram-Rayagada, Gajapathinagaram-Jinnam, Vizianagaram-Chintapalli, Sompuram-Anandapuram and Thotapalli and Gunanupuram.

“Tenders for many other roads have also been invited. Those would be taken up very soon as there is no paucity of funds,” Ms. Suryakumari told The Hindu. Roads and Buildings Superintending Engineer Vijaysri said that two executive engineers, eight deputy executive engineers and 24 assistant engineers had been deputed to monitor the works continuously.

Meanwhile, Jana Sena Party senior leader Tyda Ramakrishna Rao asked officials to make third party inspections mandatory to ensure quality construction of roads. He said that inspections by designated third party organisations would make contractors follow specifications with letter and spirit.

Aam Aadmi Party-Vizianagaram convener K. Dayanand urged officials to improve road conditions within Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation.

“In 2017-18, the government had taken up road extension works in many stretches including Three Lamp Junction to the water tank area. But those were not completed even after four years. The works need to be taken up on a war footing as it is an important route for people travelling between Vizianagaram and Rajam-Palakonda,” he added..