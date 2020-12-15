Finally, children get decent park in Pradeep Nagar

The park in 600 square yards has a library too

Children of more than eight colonies of the town are happy with a park coming up in Pradeep Nagar. Earlier, they used to play on busy roads in the absence of a park, causing concern among the parents.

Though many sites were reserved for community needs in newly developed Pradeep Nagar, land grabbers reportedly occupied them with the alleged support of influential persons. In this background, Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation encouraged local residents to construct the parks with their own funds in municipal sites.

Former TDP councillor and philanthropist Meka Kasi Visweswardu, who came forward to take up the responsibility, spent nearly ₹5 lakh for the development of the park, in which a library had also been constructed. Swing set, slides, merry-go-round, sea-saw, climbers and others play equipment have been installed for children.

“I have been striving hard for the park for the last two decades. Finally, the dream has come true with the allocation of 600 square yards of land of Vizianagaram Municipal Corporation. Play and knowledge both are important for children. That is why, I constructed a library also on the premises. We are planning to start skill development programme for women in the same premises,” said Mr. Visweswardu, who constructed the park in memory of his parents the late Meka Venkatanarayana and Satyavati.

Vizianagaram Rotary Club Central presented two cement benches and 20 chairs for the library.

Pradeep Nagar Welfare Association secretary D. Krishna Patnaik said that nearly 35 senior citizens had been walking regularly in the track developed within the park. “In the absence of community hall, it was difficult or us to meetg one another to discuss about the development of colonies. Now the park is a boon for people of many colonies, including Thotapalem, YSR Nagar, Sivaji Nagar and others,” he added.