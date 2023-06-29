Finally, Central Tribal University gets land from A.P. government

June 29, 2023 01:10 pm | Updated 01:10 pm IST - VIZINAAGARAM/PARVATIPURAM

At last, Andhra Pradesh government has transferred land to Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh for the construction of the permanent structures in the identified lactation between Gajapathinagaram and Saluru Assembly constituencies. Chief Commissioner of Land Administration issued orders for handing over 451.73 acres of land at free of cost to the University authorities which would take up further action with the directive of the Central government which would ensure funding for the construction of the prestigious institution.

As per the GO. No.265, the land was located in Chinamedapalli and Marrivalasa villages which have access from both Gajapathinagaram town of Vizianagaram district and Saluru of Parvatipuram-Manyam district.

The Chief Minister who addressed the public gathering at Kurupam town on Wednesday indicated that foundation ceremony would be taken up by the government for the construction of the university in the month of July, 2023. The University Vice Chancellor T.V. Kattimani hailed the Chief Minister’s statement while exuding confidence that the construction process would be completed in a couple of years as there was no paucity of funds.

“Due to limited space in the temporary campus located at Vizianagaram, we are unable to start many new courses. Now, all decks were cleared and the construction many begin very soon. With the support of both Central and State governments, the University will take necessary steps to make it as the best educational institution in the country,” said Dr. Kattimani while speaking to The Hindu.

Vizianagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi has already directed EPDCL officials to provide electricity connection to the site. She said that the supply of dedicated water, construction of approach roads and other civic infrastructure works would also be taken on top priority.

The decks for the construction were cleared almost nine years after the assurance given by the Union government over the establishment of the University in A.P. Reorganisation Act. Initially, it was proposed at Relli village of Kothavalasa mandal of Vizianagaram district.

The then TDP government acquired land and constructed a boundary wall. However, YSRCP government chose the new location saying that the University should be established close to tribal areas so that the research activity on Adivasis could be taken up easily. However, the land acquisition process was delayed for three years. With the mounting pressure from the Union government, A.P. government recently released around ₹30 crore as compensation for the property owners who had surrendered their lands for the construction of the University.

