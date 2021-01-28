Finalise tenders for building new medical colleges by April 15: CM

VIJAYAWADA

28 January 2021 23:19 IST

‘Speed up Nadu-Nedu works under health sector on priority’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the officials of the Medical, Health & Family Welfare Department to finalise the tenders for the construction of new medical colleges and augmentation of infrastructure in the existing ones by April 15.

He has also directed that steps be taken for speedy execution of works under the Nadu-Nedu programme in the health sector in tune with the priority attached to it by the government.

Addressing a review meeting on Thursday on the programme under which development works were being taken up at an estimated cost of ₹16,270 crore, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said emphasis should be laid on the establishment of YSR urban and village clinics, which were intended to take healthcare to the grassroots level.

The process of acquiring land needed for the construction of new hospitals should also be expedited, he said.

Further, the Chief Minister ordered that the vacancies in government hospitals be filled to ensure that the services were rendered without any major disruption.

Officials told Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy that construction of 151 new Primary Health Centres (PHCs) and renovation of 982 existing ones would be completed by October and 10,011 village clinics would be ready by the end of April.

Works under Nadu-Nedu in the area hospitals would be finished by the year-end, they said.

Undiagnosed illness

Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy enquired about the fresh cases of undiagnosed illness reported in West Godavari and instructed the officials to keep a close watch on it in order to deal with it effectively while finding out its exact cause.

Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas, Principal Advise Nilam Sawhney, Principal Secretary (medical & health) A.K. Singhal and Commissioner K. Bhaskar were among those present.