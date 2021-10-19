Finalise compensation for failed paddy variety, Kannababu directs officials

KAKINADA

19 October 2021 19:31 IST

Farmers in 14 mandals in East Godavari district affected, says Joint Director

Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu has directed the Agriculture Department officials to finalise compensation to the farmers who witnessed the failure of the ‘Amulya’ paddy variety in the East Godavari district.

East Godavari Joint Director (Agriculture) N. Vijaya Kumar has apprised Mr. Kannababu of the failure of the paddy variety in the present kharif season in 14 mandals.

A total of 1,545 farmers have witnessed the failure of the paddy variety which was cultivated in about 5,180 acres, according to the Agriculture Department.

The early flowering and harvesting stages of the paddy variety were the reasons for the failure, the affected farmers said. Mahendra Seeds and Warangal Seed companies have supplied the seeds in the 14 mandals.

In a review meeting with the Agriculture Department officials here on Tuesday, Mr. Kannababu said that the enumeration of the land under the paddy variety has been completed and the affected farmers have been identified.