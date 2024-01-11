GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Final voters’ list on Jan. 22, says Kurnool collector

January 11, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KURNOOL

The Hindu Bureau

Kurnool Collector G. Srijana on Thursday said the district has enrolled the highest number of young voters in the State. The Collector was holding a meeting with the representatives of political parties on Special Summary Revision-2024 at the collectorate’s mini conference hall here.

She also informed the representatives that the final list of voters would be published on the January 22. Since there is still time, appropriate steps will be taken to resolve objections, if any, she said.

“We have obtained details regarding death of voters and action taken to remove bogus votes. Reports any anomalies and modifications are being promptly sent to the Election Commission,” the Collector said.

She advised the representatives to immediately petition the BLOs in the prescribed form if there was any change or addition to the voter list. Senior officials of the revenue and police departments were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.