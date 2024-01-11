Final voters’ list on Jan. 22, says Kurnool collector

January 11, 2024 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - KURNOOL

Kurnool Collector G. Srijana on Thursday said the district has enrolled the highest number of young voters in the State. The Collector was holding a meeting with the representatives of political parties on Special Summary Revision-2024 at the collectorate’s mini conference hall here.

She also informed the representatives that the final list of voters would be published on the January 22. Since there is still time, appropriate steps will be taken to resolve objections, if any, she said.

“We have obtained details regarding death of voters and action taken to remove bogus votes. Reports any anomalies and modifications are being promptly sent to the Election Commission,” the Collector said.

She advised the representatives to immediately petition the BLOs in the prescribed form if there was any change or addition to the voter list. Senior officials of the revenue and police departments were present.