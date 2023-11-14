Final round of admissions for ICET-qualified students to start on Nov. 15

November 14, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the second and final phase of admission schedule of the A.P. Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET)-2023 for MBA/MCA post-graduation programmes.

In a statement, the Council Vice-Chairman and convener of A.P. ICET-2023 K. Ramamohan Rao said the registration for web counselling would be done from November 15 to 17 and that the verification of certificates would be done from November 16 to 18.

Students can exercise web options from November 17 to 19 and change of web options, if any, can be made on November 20, the statement said, adding that the allotment of seats would be made on November 22 and students should report to colleges from November 23.

ADVERTISEMENT

A detailed notification is available on the Council website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/, Mr. Rao said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.