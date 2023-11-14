HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Final round of admissions for ICET-qualified students to start on Nov. 15

Students can exercise web options from November 17 to 19 and change of web options, if any, can be made on November 20

November 14, 2023 02:56 pm | Updated 02:56 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Students coming out after appearing for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) in Vijayawada. File

Students coming out after appearing for Andhra Pradesh Integrated Common Entrance Test (APICET) in Vijayawada. File | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the second and final phase of admission schedule of the A.P. Integrated Common Entrance Test (ICET)-2023 for MBA/MCA post-graduation programmes.

In a statement, the Council Vice-Chairman and convener of A.P. ICET-2023 K. Ramamohan Rao said the registration for web counselling would be done from November 15 to 17 and that the verification of certificates would be done from November 16 to 18.

Students can exercise web options from November 17 to 19 and change of web options, if any, can be made on November 20, the statement said, adding that the allotment of seats would be made on November 22 and students should report to colleges from November 23.

A detailed notification is available on the Council website https://cets.apsche.ap.gov.in/, Mr. Rao said.

Related Topics

entrance examination / Andhra Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.