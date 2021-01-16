Final rolls see marginal rise in electors in State

VIJAYAWADA

16 January 2021 02:00 IST

CEO puts the number at 4,04,41,378

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) K. Vijayanand said that there is an increase of 0.90% over the draft electoral roll published on November 16, 2020 under the Special Summary Revision (SSR)- 2021 of electoral rolls. The final electoral rolls were published on Friday.

In a statement on Friday, the CEO said that the total general electors in the draft rolls were 4,00,79,025. However, as part of the SSR exercise, 4,25,860 inclusions (1.06%) and 63,507 deletions (0.16%) had taken place, resulting in a net increase of 3,62,353 electors, constituting 0.90%, over the draft electoral rolls, he said.

The CEO said the District Election Officers (DEOs) had taken up a rationalisation exercise before the publication of the draft rolls which led to creation of 84 new polling stations besides merger of three with other polling stations. Thus their number increased to 45,917 from 45,836.

Accordingly, the draft rolls were published and claims and objections were received till December 15. After disposal of the claims and objections, the final electoral rolls were published on January 15, he said.

Among the electors 1,99,66,737 were men, 2,04,71,506 women and 4,135 third gender taking the total to 4,04,41,378. The number of service electors was 66,844.

The copies of the final electoral rolls would be supplied to the district units of political parties by the DEOs/EROs. They were also posted on CEO website www.ceoandhra.nic.in, he added.