Final rites of COVID victims should be performed with full respect, says MLC

MLC Suresh Babu and the Naa Vooru Vizianagaram association members at cremation ground in Vizianagaram on Saturday.

Vizianagaram

08 May 2021 23:31 IST

Debris cleared at old cremation ground at Balaji Market

YSR Congress Party MLC Penumatsa Suresh Babu said that the final rites of the COVID victims should be performed with full respect according to their religious beliefs.

He urged volunteers to come forward to ensure proper cremation for the victims as many family members were unable to perform final rites due to their own illness and restriction on women’s participation. Dr. Suresh Babu and Naa Vooru Vizianagaram founder Gummuluri Vishala ensured clearance of debris in old cremation ground located at Balaji Market.

Speaking to the media, Dr. Suresh Babu said that cremation was delayed at many places with the sudden death of many patients in Vizianagaram and its surrounding places. He hoped that the new ground would be useful for the Cantonment region. Ms. Vishala said that the association was trying to create basic infrastructure such as water and cement benches near the ground. The members of the association N. Pridhvi, Battula Mutyalu, L.Sekhar, Gampa Jogarao, Allu Rajesh and others laid small road for the movement of people to the ground.