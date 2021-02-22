Final phase of polls peaceful in Vizianagaram, Srikakulam

VIZIANAGARAM/SRIKAKULAM

22 February 2021 00:27 IST

Voter turnout significant in both districts

The final phase of election process went off peacefully in Maoist-dominated areas of Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts.

Voter turnout was also significant in all 238 panchayats of Vizianagaram district which recorded 87.09% polling.

Advertising

Advertising

The panchayats which come under 11 mandals such as Dattirajeru, Gajapthinagaram, Mentada, Bondapalli, Gantyada, Jami, L.Kota, S. Kota, Kothavalasa, Vepada and Nellimarla witnessed a flurry of electoral activity from 6.30 a.m. itself.

Lakkavarapukota mandal registered 90.99%, the highest in the State. Kothavalasa mandal, which mostly comprises urban and industrial areas, registered 82.87%, the lowest in the district in the final phase.

Out of 3,88,650 votes, 3,38,477 votes were polled in the final phase. Vizinagaram Collector M. Hari Jawaharlal expressed happiness over the massive turnout at polling booths while thanking people for participating in the poll process peacefully.

Srikakulam Collector J. Nivas and Superintendent of Police Amit Bardar expressed satisfaction over the completion of elections without any untoward incidents. “There were no untoward incidents in 259 panchayats although the some of them are very sensitive. We are thankful to the oters who cooperated with the district administration for the completion of all phases in a peaceful manner,” said Mr. Nivas while speaking to reporters after visiting Faridpet, D. Matyalesham and J.R. Puram of Etcherla Assembly constituency.

The election was conducted in nine mandals including Etcherla, G. Sigadam, Ranasthalam, Gara, Srikakulam, Narasannapeta, Jalumuru and Polaki mandas. Deputy Chief Minister Dharmana Krishnadas personally monitored the election process in his native village Mubagam of Narasannapeta. Srikakulam MLA Dharmana Prasada Rao focused on Srikakulam and Gara mandals which are part of his constituency. Former MLA of Srikakulam Gunda Lakshmi Devi has also toured several villages to assess the ground-level situation.