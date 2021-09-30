Andhra Pradesh

Final phase of Intermediate admissions begins

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Wednesday started the second and final phase of admissions into Intermediate colleges in the State.

In a statement, BIE Secretary Ramakrishna V. Said the admission process would be completed by October 8.

He said the Principals of all Intermediate colleges in the State should take special care in enrolment of students for the 2021-22 academic year, in adherence to the rules and instructions issued earlier.

After the completion of the admissions into the first year by October 8, no further extension the schedule would be given, he said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 30, 2021 12:40:30 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/final-phase-of-intermediate-admissions-begins/article36745077.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY