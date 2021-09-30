Final phase of Intermediate admissions begins

The Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) on Wednesday started the second and final phase of admissions into Intermediate colleges in the State.

In a statement, BIE Secretary Ramakrishna V. Said the admission process would be completed by October 8.

He said the Principals of all Intermediate colleges in the State should take special care in enrolment of students for the 2021-22 academic year, in adherence to the rules and instructions issued earlier.

After the completion of the admissions into the first year by October 8, no further extension the schedule would be given, he said.