Final phase of counselling for UG admissions from today

The third phase of online admissions for general undergraduate programmes will commence from January 6 (Thursday). The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the schedule for the third and final phase of counselling for 2021-22.

As per the schedule, students could register their names from January 6 to 9, exercise web options from January 10 to 12, allotment of seats would be made on January 17 and students should report at college from January 18 to 20.

The helpline centres would be open from January 10 to 12, said Council Secretary B. Sudheer Prem Kumar, in a statement on Wednesday.