Final phase of counselling for admissions to engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh from July 23

Director, Department of Technical Education B. Navya on Sunday, July 21, said the final phase of counselling for admissions to engineering colleges for AP EAPCET-2024-qualified students will start on July 23.

Students can pay the processing and registration fees from July 23 to 25; verification of certificates will be done from July 23 to 26, and students can enter their options from July 24 to 26 and make changes in the options if any on July 27.

In a statement, Ms. Navya said the process of seat allotment would be carried out from July 28 to 30, seat allotment would be made on July 30 and students should report at colleges between July 31 and August 3. Classes have already commenced from July 19, she informed.