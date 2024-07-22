GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Final phase of counselling for admissions to engineering colleges in Andhra Pradesh from July 23

Published - July 22, 2024 02:05 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

P Sujatha Varma
P. Sujatha Varma

Director, Department of Technical Education B. Navya on Sunday, July 21, said the final phase of counselling for admissions to engineering colleges for AP EAPCET-2024-qualified students will start on July 23.

Students can pay the processing and registration fees from July 23 to 25; verification of certificates will be done from July 23 to 26, and students can enter their options from July 24 to 26 and make changes in the options if any on July 27.

In a statement, Ms. Navya said the process of seat allotment would be carried out from July 28 to 30, seat allotment would be made on July 30 and students should report at colleges between July 31 and August 3. Classes have already commenced from July 19, she informed.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.