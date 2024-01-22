Final electoral rolls published in Andhra Pradesh with over 4.08 crore voters

January 22, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - GUNTUR

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) has published the final Special Summary Revision (SSR) of Electoral Rolls of Andhra Pradesh on Monday with a total number of votes recorded as 4,08,07,256.

There are 4,07,39,822 general electors, of which 2,07,37,065 are female, 2,00,09,275 male and 3,482 are third-gender voters. There are 67,434 service electors, of which 65,047 voters are male and 2,387 are female.

Mukesh Kumar Meena, Chief Electoral Officer of Andhra Pradesh, in a press release on Monday said that as a result of wide publicity given by the ECI for inclusion of unenrolled voters, 22,38,952 inclusions were done during the SSR-2024 period.

Still, some voters, especially in the category of 18-19 years, should be added as per the population statistics. The process of addition of such voters will continue in a campaign mode during continuous updation. At the same time, due to thorough checking of voters list as per certain complaints received, Birth and Death Register and House to House survey, 16, 52,422 deletions also have taken place during SSR-2024 period, he said.

Complaints have been received on the issue related to bulk filing of forms from certain constituencies. In this respect, 70 FIRs have been filed against the persons involved in filing false Form-7 applications against eligible voters under relevant sections of IPC, RP Act & IT Act.

Mr. Mukesh requested the electors to check their names and polling stations in the Final Roll under SSR-2024 published on Monday. They can also check online by visiting https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/ website and in Voter Helpline App or on voters.eci.gov.in after registering. The details of BLO/ERO/DEO are also available on the CEO’s website, Voter Helpline App and voters.eci.gov.in.

He further added that in case they do not find their names, they can still file the Form-6 for inclusion. ECI shall ensure that all eligible voters will have an opportunity to enrol and all new applications will be expeditiously disposed before the election.