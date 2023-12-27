Final electoral roll will be released on January 22, says Krishna district Collector

December 27, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Krishna district Collector P. Rajababu has said that the final electoral roll will be released on January 22, instead of the previously scheduled January 5, as per the decision made by the Election Commission of India (ECI).

At a meeting with political parties in Machilipatnam on December 27 (Wednesday), the Collector said that the last date for clearing the pending voters’ forms had been extended to January 12 from December 26. During this period, applications for Forms 6,7,8 will be verified, he said.

He said the district officials had checked 5,391 voters whose pictures looked similar and 2,084 voters with similar demographic details. The officials have cleared 50% of the pending forms, while the rest will be attended to before the scheduled date, the Collector said, adding that polling station for 9,440 voters were changed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Collector said that they had identified polling stations where the voting percentage was less during the 2019 elections and were taking steps to educate people on the importance of voting.

Representatives of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Bahujan Samaj Party, Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) participated in the meeting. The party leaders appreciated the Collector for clearing doubts regarding the electoral roll.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.