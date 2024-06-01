Final election results will be declared by afternoon in East Godavari, says Collector

East Godavari Collector K. Madhavilatha on Saturday claimed that the final results of the seven Assembly constituencies and one Parliament constituency would be declared by afternoon on June 4.

In a joint press conference attended by Superintendent of police (SP) P. Jagadeesh, Ms. Madhavilatha said, “As many as 17 counting halls have been arranged for the counting of the votes of the 1577 electronic voting machines (EVMs). The total postal ballot votes are over 15,200, and the counting will commence at 8 a.m..

”The SP said that two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies have been deployed to maintain law and order until the Model Code of Conduct is lifted.

“No celebrations will be allowed in the public till June 6 and all the 60 sensitive villages and residences of the candidates in the fray are being monitored through the CCTV surveillance,” said Mr. Jagadeesh.

The counting will be done at Adikavi Nannaya University campus, on the outskirts of Rajamahendravaram city. “All the vehicles entering Rajamahendravaram city, both from Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam, will be diverted via Rajanagaram and Kakinada on June 4,” said the SP.

