Filmmaker RGV creates buzz by taking selfie in front of Rajahmundry jail

October 26, 2023 10:33 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

Film director Ram Gopal Varma (RGV), creates buzz by taking a selfie in front of Rajahmundry Central Prison on Thursday.

He posted the selfie on X (formerly twitter) and wrote “No @YS Jagan is not inside. He is outside looking through the bars at @ ncbn Inside.”

The filmmaker passing by the jail road, suddenly stopped, stood in front of the jail gate and took a selfie in his mobile phone, the locals said.

“As there was police security, Ram Gopal Varma did not go near the jail gate but took the selfie from the main road and drove away,” said a passerby.

Meanwhile, the security personnel posted at the central jail, in which former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu was in judicial custody, got alerted with the incident.

