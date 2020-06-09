Film shooting in A.P. to resume from June 15

Actors Chiranjeevi , Nagarjuna and other film industry personalities with Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday.

VIJAYAWADA

09 June 2020 23:15 IST

Jagan assures team to allocate land in Vizag for film industry

A delegation of senior actors, directors and producers representing the Telugu film industry met Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office, near, here, on Tuesday.

Speaking to the media later, actor K. Chiranjeevi said that Mr. Jagan had in-principle agreed to allow shooting of films and serials from June 15 and guidelines for it would be issued soon.

Also, Mr. Jagan had agreed to waive the fixed minimum power charges levied on theatre owners during the lockdown period. “We have also raised the issue of pending Nandi Awards announcement to which Mr. Jagan decided to resume the awards from 2019-20 and we are also expecting to have an award ceremony this year,” he said.

Flexible pricing

“Regarding bringing in transparency in ticketing system, Mr. Jagan responded positively and said that a decision would be taken on allowing flexible pricing of tickets based on the budget of the film. Such a system is followed in cities like Chennai and Mumbai, and if it is allowed here the film industry will benefit a lot. This will also check malpractices,” Mr. Chiranjeevi said and added that a meeting with the officials concerned would be convened soon.

Mr. Chiranjeevi further said that Mr. Jagan assured of considering the allocation of over 300 acres of land in Visakhapatnam in the past by the State government. If it was reconsidered and allocated to the film industry, it would encourage many entrepreneurs to produce films, build studios and set up outdoor units, he added. The film industry would also develop in the State due to this, he said.

Mr. Chiranjeevi thanked Mr. Jagan on his Twitter handle for responding positively to all their appeals.

Film personalities, including actors Nagarjuna and Vijay Chander; producers D. Suresh, C. Kalyan, Dil Raju, Damodar Prasad, Prasad V. Potluri; directors Trivikram, S.S. Rajamouli were among those who met Mr. Jagan.

“The Chief Minister assured to provide land in Vizag for film industry for setting up of studios and other production facilities. The government also agreed to provide land for housing plots for the celebrities who wish to settle in Vizag,” said Minister Perni Venkateswara Rao, according to a release.

Farmers bid to meet actors

Meanwhile, there was a mild tension as a group of farmers from Amaravati region tried to meet the film personalities at Tadepalli.

The farmers and their families, including several women, said they had been agitating against the State Government’s decision to have three Capitals for the last 175 days . They also demanded that the film heroes, producers and directors express solidarity with their agitation.

Police however, thwarted their moves to meet the cine industry moghuls and blocked their entry.