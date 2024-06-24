GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Film producers make courtesy call on Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan

The CM and Deputy CM were requested for a favourable date for their felicitation by the industry, says Allu Aravind

Published - June 24, 2024 07:41 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V Raghavendra
V. Raghavendra
Telugu film producers meeting Deputy Chief Minister Minister K. Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Vijayawada on Monday.

Telugu film producers meeting Deputy Chief Minister Minister K. Pawan Kalyan at his camp office in Vijayawada on Monday.

A delegation of Telugu film producers comprising Allu Aravind, C. Aswini Dutt, Daggubati Suresh, Dil Raju, A.M. Ratnam, S. Radhakrishna, Bhogavalli Prasad, D.V.V. Danayya, Supriya, N.V. Prasad, Bunny Vasu, Naveen Yerneni, T.G. Viswa Prasad, Naga Vamsi and Y. Ravi Sankar met Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan at his camp office here on Monday.

In a brief chat with the media after the meeting, Mr. Aravind said it was a goodwill visit intended to seek a favourable date for the felicitation of Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Mr. Pawan Kalyan by the film industry on their resounding victory in the general elections. “The producers’ council and other associations also wished to discuss some problems faced by the film industry,” Mr. Aravind said.

Some issues were brought to the notice of Mr. Pawan Kalyan during the meeting and a written representation would be submitted to the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister at a later date, Mr. Aravind said.

Dismissing the issue of a proposed increase in movie ticket prices as an insignificant matter, Mr. Aravind said the industry was keen on expanding its presence in Andhra Pradesh, and added that Mr. Pawan Kalyan had assured them of speaking to Mr. Naidu regarding some of the issues raised by producers.

Minister for Tourism and Culture and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh was present in the meeting.

