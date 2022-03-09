Film on farmers’ suicides, natural farming released

‘Ill-effects of pesticides and fertilizers on children’s health depicted’

Special Chief Secretary to the Governor R.P. Sisodia released a poster of Amrita Bhoomi, a full-length feature film in Telugu with natural farming and farmers’ suicides as its central theme, at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.

Explaining the idea behind the movie, producer of the film and writer of the original story D. Parinaidu said the message-oriented movie aims to create awareness in the society on the ill-effects of using fertilizers and pesticides in farming, and depicts how farming with high chemical content has an impact on the mental growth of children. The film also focuses on the issue of farmers’ suicides due to high cost of investments and crop losses, he said.

Mr. Parinaidu said the Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of Tribal Welfare Pamula Pushpa Sreevani, along with her husband Parikshit Raju, played an important role in the movie. Mr. Parinaidu said Amrita Bhoomi was financially supported by the Organic Farming Division of the Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sadhikara Samithi and the cast included M. Hari Jawaharlal, the then District Collector of Vizianagaram, Y. Lakshmi Prasad, Chairman of Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission, and prominent Telugu film producer Thammareddi Bharadwaj with a message from adviser to the State government on natural farming T. Vijayakumar.

Eminent folk singer late Vangapandu Prasada Rao had written the story and songs for the film, directed by Korukonda Brahmanandam. Mr. Sisodia complimented Mr. Parinaidu for his efforts in making a message-oriented feature film.