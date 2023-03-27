Film industry will come to AP automatically if infrastructure and tourism are developed, says K. Raghavendra Rao

March 27, 2023 05:52 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - VIJAYAWADA

Veteran film director K. Raghavendra Rao said that the Telugu film industry would come to Andhra Pradesh automatically if there is required infrastructure and tourism is developed.

Mr. Raghavendra was speaking to reporters after attending a programme in the Guntur district on Sunday.

“If there is the infrastructure required to shoot films automatically, the film industry will come to Andhra Pradesh. Already many films are being shot in Vizag. If places like Aaraku Valley, Horesely Hills and others are developed, it will be helpful,” he said.

Particularly, the development of places like Vizag, Kakinada and Bhavani Island in Vijayawada will help low-budget ventures shoot their films in Andhra Pradesh, he said.

He said that the patronage for low-budget movies in cinemas has come down due to OTT platforms. He said that he had started a YouTube channel through which young talent will be encouraged.

Later, Mr. Rao received the ‘Life Time Achievement Award 2023’ presented by the Rotary Club of Vijayawada at a ceremony held in Vijayawada on Sunday.