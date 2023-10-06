HamberMenu
Film industry is vulnerable to attacks, says Pawan Kalyan

Established people in the industry won’t be willing to antagonise any political party as they have their own problems to grapple with on a daily basis, observes the actor-turned-politician

October 06, 2023 10:03 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

V. Raghavendra
Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan addressing mediapersons along with the party’s Political Affairs Committee chairman Nadendla Manohar, on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.V.S. Giri

Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan said the film industry was vulnerable to attacks, which was why he would not insist upon people opposed to the implication of N. Chandrababu Naidu in false cases voice their concerns openly. 

Reacting to remarks that the film industry’s response to Mr. Naidu’s arrest was lukewarm, Mr. Kalyan, while addressing a press conference here on Friday, said that while the film industry consists of different groups, each with its own political leanings, they are wary of wading into political issues.

“A stubborn guy like me who is into full-time politics can take derisive comments in my stride. However, established people in the film industry won’t be willing to antagonise any political party as they have their own problems to grapple with on a daily basis,” he observed.

Late superstar Krishna and well-known character actor M. Prabhakar Reddy were known to be ardent supporters of the Congress. The TDP too had its own base since the days of N.T. Rama Rao. However, they never had to face the kind of vitriol one gets to see nowadays, Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

“It is unfortunate that the YSR Congress Party ridiculed a star like Rajinikanth, who is a Dadasaheb Phalke awardee, merely for endorsing the good work done by N. Chandrababu Naidu,” Mr. Pawan Kalyan said.

